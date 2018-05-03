How Australia (and the whole Asia Pacific region) rates for press freedom

Just days after Afghanistan suffered its deadliest day for journalists since the Taliban fell -- and the world's deadliest since the Charlie Hebdo massacre in 2015 -- the United Nations is today marking World Press Freedom Day. The date usually prompts breakfasts, reports and awards, but we thought we'd take a more analytical look around our region to see how we fare when it comes to press freedom.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which releases a report into press freedom each year, Asia Pacific is home to the world's deadliest countries for journalists and bloggers, nations with huge numbers of incarcerated journalists, and the worst dictatorships and information "black holes".