How Australia (and the whole Asia Pacific region) rates for press freedom
Today the United Nations is marking World Press Freedom Day. So what does our report card actually look like?
May 3, 2018
Just days after Afghanistan suffered its deadliest day for journalists since the Taliban fell -- and the world's deadliest since the Charlie Hebdo massacre in 2015 -- the United Nations is today marking World Press Freedom Day. The date usually prompts breakfasts, reports and awards, but we thought we'd take a more analytical look around our region to see how we fare when it comes to press freedom.
According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which releases a report into press freedom each year, Asia Pacific is home to the world's deadliest countries for journalists and bloggers, nations with huge numbers of incarcerated journalists, and the worst dictatorships and information "black holes".
2 thoughts on “How Australia (and the whole Asia Pacific region) rates for press freedom”
Australia’s future is definitely as part of Asia. We have just oh so much in common with them and their strong defence of ideals of freedom and liberty. #rollseyes
Just wait until The Minister for Home Affairs gets fully into stride. He knows all about straightening out legal systems, malcontent lefties and idle, dusky complexioned blow-ins. Basically, he will sort out all Australians not yet in uniform . . .