Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

MKR (1.87 million) meant it was Seven’s night, though the ABC’s second Wednesday line up did very well -- Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery with actor Rebecca Gibney was a classy first up ep (858,000). Gruen did OK, and while it was savaging the banks, a story broke that just underlined how useless the sector is - the Commonwealth Bank lost millions of old customer records. If Gruen had put that in "The Pitch", viewers would have thought that fantastical.

Nine suffered with the weak Britain’s Got Talent (772,000, beaten by MKR by more than 1 million viewers) and Gruen (1.02 million) and The Weekly (846,000). Young Sheldon at 7.30 averaged 1.05 million nationally -- that’s down half a million from its opening ep. Modern Family on Seven for the first time, 796,000 from 9pm. The Weekly beat it, but not the talent show on Nine. The Project at 7pm with 720,000 viewers was Ten's best performed show -- it was also the 19th most watched nationally. Just not in the hunt.