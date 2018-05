DATA DROPPED

The Commonwealth Bank has admitted to losing personal financial histories of 12 million customers, and apologised for choosing not to inform customers of the privacy breach.

BuzzFeed News reports that CBA, currently reeling from a disastrous turn at the banking royal commission, lost customer bank records from 2004-2014 after subcontractor Fuji-Xerox lost several magnetic tapes in 2016. While theories from the firm CBA hired to investigate the breach genuinely include the tapes falling off the back of a truck, the bank has not been able to locate the information and is now in serious spin mode.