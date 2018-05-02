Good feud guide. The Australian's culture war target today is Osman Faruqi: "Former Greens staffer and candidate", as The Oz described him in the lede and headline. The topic: Faruqi's new job at the ABC working on a new lifestyle part of its website (somewhat further down there was acknowledgement of his most recent and relevant experience as news and politics editor at Junkee).

In an odd mistake, the piece published overnight and in the paper described Faruqi as supporting Catherine Deveny's Anzac Day tweet by "retweeting" it, without acknowledging his retweet was criticising Deveny.