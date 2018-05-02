Sections Menu

May 2, 2018

The Oz v Oz … 2018 produces most complained about ads … Sunrise ditched by band …

The Oz has set its sights on a new target: former Junkee politics editor and "fake news merchant" Osman Faruqi. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Good feud guide. The Australian's culture war target today is Osman Faruqi: "Former Greens staffer and candidate", as The Oz described him in the lede and headline. The topic: Faruqi's new job at the ABC working on a new lifestyle part of its website (somewhat further down there was acknowledgement of his most recent and relevant experience as news and politics editor at Junkee).

In an odd mistake, the piece published overnight and in the paper described Faruqi as supporting Catherine Deveny's Anzac Day tweet by "retweeting" it, without acknowledging his retweet was criticising Deveny.

Topics

