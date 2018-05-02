Tassie Liberals left teetering after floor-crossing Speaker’s coup
A stealthy move by Tasmanian Liberal MP Sue Hickey to steal the Speaker's chair has seen her colleagues in the Hodgman government left with a fragile balance. But could it just be the past catching up with them?
Can a leopard change its spots? A zebra its stripes? That’s the question Tasmania is asking after lower-house Liberal member for Denison (Hobart) Sue Hickey, resplendent in a black-and-white op-art outfit, pulled a coup, got herself elected Speaker of the lower house with the support of Labor and the Greens, and announced that her vote for the Liberal program could not be taken for granted. The move is extraordinarily interesting for several reasons.
The Hodgman government is in with a 13-12 majority. The plan had been to put a veteran, former Attorney General Rene Hidding, in the chair. Hidding is part of the happy-clappy Christian political mafia run by Erica Betz, and centered around the Dutch-originate Christian Reformed Church, and would have been a reliable soldier.
Sue Hickey is a long-time small l Liberal who had a falling-out with the reactionary right years ago. She is also very ambitious, which was taken advantage of by Labor and Greens. We may actually end up with an independent speaker. The premier is not Michael Hodgman, but his son, Will. Lift your game Guy!
“…part of the happy-clappy Christian political mafia run by Erica Betz…”
Has a well-known Tasmanian Senator just affrrmed a different gender than previously? 🙂
It’s an oft used Crikey nickname.
Brings to mind the old proverb – “hell hath no fury like a woman spurned”. Sue Hickey was rejected by the Liberal party’s all-male, largely old, preselection committee for Senate candidacy in spite of being far more able and appealing than most of the incumbents. Good on her I say – although I am not a Liberal voter I can recognise talent when I see it, as I suspect most voters can.
..except the Shakespearean quotation refers to a woman SCORNED. Often misquoted as “Hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn”