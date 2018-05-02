Tassie Liberals left teetering after floor-crossing Speaker’s coup

Can a leopard change its spots? A zebra its stripes? That’s the question Tasmania is asking after lower-house Liberal member for Denison (Hobart) Sue Hickey, resplendent in a black-and-white op-art outfit, pulled a coup, got herself elected Speaker of the lower house with the support of Labor and the Greens, and announced that her vote for the Liberal program could not be taken for granted. The move is extraordinarily interesting for several reasons.

The Hodgman government is in with a 13-12 majority. The plan had been to put a veteran, former Attorney General Rene Hidding, in the chair. Hidding is part of the happy-clappy Christian political mafia run by Erica Betz, and centered around the Dutch-originate Christian Reformed Church, and would have been a reliable soldier.