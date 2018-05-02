Sections Menu

Economy

May 2, 2018

Fantasy budget: beefing up progressive tax is what the people want

With the 2018 budget less than a week away from dropping, Per Capita has once again put together its wish-list -- a grab-bag of tax, education, and services funding reform.

Emma Dawson and Stephen Koukoulas

Executive Director at Per Capita / Economist, Per Capita research fellow and former Labor adviser

Share

In the lead up to the federal budget next week, Crikey is publishing various contributions on theme of "fantasy budget". The first is from think tank Per Capita.

The 8th Annual Per Capita tax survey, which came out on Tuesday, shows that a majority of people earning over $80,000 a year think they are paying too much tax. At the same time, most people think big business and high-income earners aren’t paying enough.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close