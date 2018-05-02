Fantasy budget: beefing up progressive tax is what the people want
With the 2018 budget less than a week away from dropping, Per Capita has once again put together its wish-list -- a grab-bag of tax, education, and services funding reform.
In the lead up to the federal budget next week, Crikey is publishing various contributions on theme of "fantasy budget". The first is from think tank Per Capita.
The 8th Annual Per Capita tax survey, which came out on Tuesday, shows that a majority of people earning over $80,000 a year think they are paying too much tax. At the same time, most people think big business and high-income earners aren’t paying enough.