May 2, 2018

The Liberal Party’s deep, rich connections with the banks and financial planning

The links between the Liberal Party, the big banks and the financial planning sector seem to go beyond the ordinary relationships between business and politicians.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

The Liberal Party's long history of looking after the banks and financial planners springs from deep links between the party and both financial planners and banks.

Malcolm Turnbull is a former banker, although that's just one of several careers he's had. Kelly O'Dwyer, who has carriage of the financial services portfolio, is a former National Australia Bank executive; she has retained links to NAB via the bank's sponsorship of Liberal fundraising events. Her ministerial predecessor Josh Frydenberg was working for Deutsche Bank when he won preselection for Kooyong. His portfolio predecessor was Arthur Sinodinos, who is another former NAB executive; Sinodinos commenced the Abbott government's attempt to repeal the Future of Financial Advice reforms. Victorian senator Jane Hume is another NAB alumna, who also had stints at Rothschild and Deutsche Bank -- although she also worked at industry super fund AustralianSuper. Gold Coast MP Bert van Manen and former Liberal senator Cory Bernardi had both been financial planners before entering parliament.

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “The Liberal Party’s deep, rich connections with the banks and financial planning

  1. RL

    god this is getting more and more infuriating.
    What is Ken Henry doing staying involved with these disgraces.

  2. AR

    The table from the AEC showing the donations to the torys confirms what we know – the party’s definition of honesty is staying bought.
    The largess to Labor may not have been as generous but does anyone imagine the effect not the same on the meretricious mediocrities who infest politics these days?
    “Labor, not quite as venal as the torys” – yeah, that really provides reassurance and encourage the voter.

