Journos’ criticism of The New York Times tastes like sour grapes
Crikey readers back The New York Times in Australia, even if journos don't.
May 2, 2018
Yesterday, in her analysis of The New York Times in Australia, Ruby Hamad put forward the idea that journos are significantly more combative about the publication's potential faults than its readers. Considering the responses we received from Crikey readers, that looks to be true! Attn journos: maybe no one really cares.
Meanwhile, Bernard Keane's piece about Liberal Party culpability in the royal commission got people riled up about politicians' and the state of democracy at large. For more on that, make sure you get across his follow-up today.
One thought on “Journos’ criticism of The New York Times tastes like sour grapes”
With regard to Anne’s comment about Clayton Utz, note that Matthias Cormann’s wife, Hayley Cormann (nee Ross) is a Senior Associate with Clayton Utz in WA. This was reported in The Canberra Times last week, and is easily verifiable on the internet.