Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

May 2, 2018

Journos’ criticism of The New York Times tastes like sour grapes

Crikey readers back The New York Times in Australia, even if journos don't.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

Yesterday, in her analysis of The New York Times in Australia, Ruby Hamad put forward the idea that journos are significantly more combative about the publication's potential faults than its readers. Considering the responses we received from Crikey readers, that looks to be true! Attn journos: maybe no one really cares.

Meanwhile, Bernard Keane's piece about Liberal Party culpability in the royal commission got people riled up about politicians' and the state of democracy at large. For more on that, make sure you get across his follow-up today.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Journos’ criticism of The New York Times tastes like sour grapes

  1. DF

    With regard to Anne’s comment about Clayton Utz, note that Matthias Cormann’s wife, Hayley Cormann (nee Ross) is a Senior Associate with Clayton Utz in WA. This was reported in The Canberra Times last week, and is easily verifiable on the internet.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close