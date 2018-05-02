Is there a moral and economic imperative to vandalise share bikes?

Sick of tripping over abandoned share bikes on city streets? Tired of stumbling across them in the beautiful areas of your city, dumped by thoughtless tourists? Fed up with what an eyesore they are?

According to a bizarre piece from Fairfax spruiking the share bike industry, however, the problem is you and your "car-centric attitude", not the bikes. In fact the bikes are "colourful fleets" and the victims of "moral panic", according to a "Sydney-based transport policy expert" which the piece heavily relies on (the "expert" goes under a pseudonym "due to political sensitivities" or, perhaps, because people will think they're a dickhead). The journalist goes out of his way to insist that there's nothing sinister about bike-sharing and that the mainly Chinese companies involved absolutely have no intention of exploiting the rich trove of data they gather from users.