The end of greyhound racing? On the track at the ACT’s final race meet

There were cheers and tears as the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club held its final race meet on Sunday.

A night at the dogs is usually a more casual affair than the horse races, but the club's chair Alan Tutt is in a suit and tie as he strides through the punters at the Narrabundah track. In the TAB area he checks in with audiovisual staff. "Chin up, boys," he says. Beaming, he turns to tell me, "this is the working class night of the week". He goes on to greet a grey-haired woman who is far less optimistic. "This is bullshit," she mutters as I pass.