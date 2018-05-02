Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

MKR is heading towards the end and the audience last night rose nicely to average 1.81 million nationally and lead Seven to a win in the night (and some very tasty demos). The Voice held in for Nine and averaged a solid 1.45 million nationally (and some yummy demos). And that was the night. Ten’s The Project at 7pm picked up sharply to average 809,000 nationally, 11th most watched across the country.

Tonight is more interesting, the ABC returns its second core Wednesday night line up for the year -- Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery at 8pm, Gruen at 8.30pm and The Weekly With Charlie Pickering and around 9.10pm. Now will this trio top the solid effort of Hard Quiz and Shaun Micaleff's Mad As Hell and Sando? Yep, because Sando was the weak one. Nine starts the tired old Britain’s Got Talent at 8.30pm and then follows it with a fresh ep of Young Sheldon at 10pm. Over on Seven, new eps of Modern Family at 9pm which has moved from Ten, after Fox ended the supply contract with them. Oh, and Seven starts the MKR semi finals tonight.