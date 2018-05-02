GOING TO HIS HEAD

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has rebuked Foreign Minister Julie Bishop by expressing support for a potential expansion of Australian spy powers and, through a separate but not unrelated power grab, potentially jeopardised a facial recognition scheme with the states.

The Australian ($) reports that, by claiming there is a “case to be made” in giving the Australian Signals Directorate monitoring powers usually reserved for ASIO/AFP officers with warrants, Dutton has contradicted Bishop’s claim on Sunday that there is not a “national security gap” that needs fixing.