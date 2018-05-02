Good morning, early birds. Peter Dutton has his hands full juggling multiple power grabs. Plus, could we have a referendum on section 44 as soon as the next election? It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has rebuked Foreign Minister Julie Bishop by expressing support for a potential expansion of Australian spy powers and, through a separate but not unrelated power grab, potentially jeopardised a facial recognition scheme with the states.
The Australian ($) reports that, by claiming there is a “case to be made” in giving the Australian Signals Directorate monitoring powers usually reserved for ASIO/AFP officers with warrants, Dutton has contradicted Bishop’s claim on Sunday that there is not a “national security gap” that needs fixing.