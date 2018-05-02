Cathy McGowan: a portrait of a politician under oath
Cathy McGowan bobbed and weaved her way through several hours of grilling in the Sophie Mirabella defamation case yesterday.
The performance of Cathy McGowan at a Victorian county court yesterday was so far the surreal peak of generally surreal trial. The independent MP for Indi was called to testify in Wangaratta by defence lawyers for regional paper The Benella Ensign, who are being sued for defamation by former Indi MP Sophie Mirabella over an April 2016 story claiming Mirabella publicly pushed McGowan at the opening of a new wing of a retirement home. The paper's concession that they'd gotten the facts of the story wrong put McGowan in a tricky spot. She has never publicly denied the original story.
So, when taking the stand, McGowan took a similar line to the paper. She said she had not been pushed, but maintained she had witnessed Mirabella pushing aged care minister Ken Wyatt to prevent him taking a photo with her; thus, in her estimation the substance of the story was true. Her exact words were:
The up shot is that this politician will allow inaccuracies and lies to be portrayed as fact to her constituents.
How have the major parties missed out on recruiting such a A+ performer to their ranks, she is obviously open to any political interpretation as long as it promotes herself.
If that sort of tap dancing equivocation & obfuscation is indicative of McGowan’s general ethics then this might be a case of hoping that both ‘sides’ lose.
Did the paper ever correct the record to say it was Wyatt, not McGowan, who was pushed?
This is an odd duck of a case, since the paper got a substantially true story with one major fact wrong, and in 99% of cases there would be a correction published and everyone would move on.
Given that the thrust of the story was true and given the evidence of Mirabella trying to nobble Wyatt’s evidence, I would find it hard to believe Mirabella will win a big judgment here, but if there was no attempt at all to correct the record I would expect her to win something even if it is the “libel raspberry” of $1 damages or something.
I have respect for McGowan, not a fan of Mirabella. But it’s a shame all politicians seem to lean towards evasiveness/bum-covering/back-scratching behaviour at the expense of truth and honesty the longer they are in office.
No doubt McGowan should have publically corrected the details of the story much sooner, but you can understand the delight she would have felt to have Mirabella under such public pressure – couldn’t happen to a nicer person really…..the only reputation Sophie can possibly hope to get back is the one she already has, a devious grub.
Obviously not a fan of Mirabella, but politics of this sort leaves a funny taste in the mouth.
Still, the voters are the cause.