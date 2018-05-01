When applying whitewash to Captain Cook, hold your brush at an obtuse angle

Credit: Peter Shanks

Look, it’s usually tremendous fun to bait Nick Cater, the Exeter graduate and BBC/News Corp life, who pretends to be an Aussie. He’s the epitome of the British middle-class organisation man, cringing his way from new university to public megacorp, to Australian media monopoly – and then in his 50s, imagining that he’s Chips Rafferty riding his okaparinga, droving shiralees in the mulga or something.

Most times this doesn’t matter. He can tell us how the Australian spirit is evidenced in Phar Lap kicking the winning goal for St Kilda in the 1981 Stawell Gift etc etc, and we can nod along. But then, of course, he gets onto "white civilisation" :