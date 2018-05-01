Marco Rubio slams company tax cuts: ‘no evidence whatsoever’
Marco Rubio is only the latest Republican to slam company tax cuts that have failed to deliver extra investment or higher wages for the United States.
Florida senator and former presidential candidate Marco Rubio has become the latest Republican to attack the Trump company tax cuts as evidence mounts that the predicted investment surge from them has failed to appear.
“There is still a lot of thinking on the right that if big corporations are happy, they’re going to take the money they’re saving and reinvest it in American workers,” Rubio told the Economist in a profile piece. “In fact they bought back shares, a few gave out bonuses; there’s no evidence whatsoever that the money’s been massively poured back into the American worker.”
One thought on “Marco Rubio slams company tax cuts: ‘no evidence whatsoever’”
Must be up for re-election in 2018….