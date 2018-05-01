Sections Menu

May 1, 2018

Liberals owe more than an apology on royal commission. A lot more.

At every stage over the last decade, the Liberals have tried to protect big banks and financial planners at the expense of ordinary Australians. And they knew the harm it was causing to people.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Unusually, the polity is currently all on the same page on the regulation of financial services. The government admits it should have called the royal commission earlier. The penalties for breaching corporations law are to be strengthened. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is recognised as gutless. The regulation of financial advice, and the role of the big banks in the provision of advice and wealth management services, is agreed to have been inadequate.

It's taken a lot of pain, wrecked lives and blatant criminality by not merely financial planners but some of the country's biggest companies to get here. And that's why a lame admission from the government that it waited too long isn't anywhere near enough. 

