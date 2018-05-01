Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

May 1, 2018

We dream of day in which Seven does not come out on top.

Seven’s night thanks to MKR (1.68 million nationally). Nine hung in, Ten finished the Bachelor in Paradise with less than a million viewers nationally tuning in -- 992,000 for the proposal, 852,000 for the foreplay. The 16 to 39s demos were what Ten wanted, just ahead of Nine with The Voice (1.35 million viewers nationally) and MKR for Seven. MKR had the best demos on the night, especially in 25 to 54, its target group.

But in total people, the ABC’s usual reliable Monday night news and current affairs line up lifted it into third spot, as well as in the main channels, ahead of Ten. Ten now has a weak week ahead before Masterchef starts next Monday.

