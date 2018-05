Deadly day for Afghan journos. Ten journalists have been killed in Afghanistan in the deadliest day for journalists in the country since the Taliban fell. Nine journalists were among 25 people killed in twin bombings in Kabul, and BBC Afghan service journalist Ahmad Shah was killed in a separate attack in Khost.

The journalists killed in Kabul were covering a bomb blast in the city, standing near the site of the explosion when another bomb exploded. Reuters reports that journalists were deliberately targeted, quoting interior ministry spokesman Najib Danesh as saying the second bomber showed police a press card before joining the group standing near the first site.