May 1, 2018

Crikey answers the question the Business Council won’t

Jennifer Westacott couldn't seem to name a country where company tax have led to wage rises. Here are some notes that... won't help her at all.

Alan Austin — Freelance journalist

Alan Austin

Freelance journalist

In a dramatic moment last Tuesday, Jennifer Westacott of the Business Council of Australia (BCA) baulked at a simple question from Senator Lee Rhiannon: "Can you give us an example of another country where tax cuts have resulted in wage rises?"

As Bernard Keane reported at the time, her reply -- "Ah, we will take that on notice" -- revealed that the BCA knows there is none. Just to be sure, Crikey emailed the BCA’s media unit for its answer to the question on notice. While we wait, here is the actual data.

