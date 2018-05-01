Commonwealth’s rotten culture exposed as bank cops huge penalty
The Commonwealth Bank, from the board down, had a poor culture that ignored risk and bad customer outcomes and rewarded poor behaviour. Now the prudential regulator has hit it with a $1 billion penalty.
While the primary business focus has been on the AMP debacle this week, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority this morning revealed that, even without criminal charges, the Commonwealth Bank and its board is every bit as bad as AMP and probably worse. So bad that APRA has slapped the biggest financial penalty ever on an Australian company and damned the bank's weak culture and hopeless board oversight.
APRA appointed a three person committee to examine the CBA’s culture and processes in the wake of AUSTRAC's money laundering allegations, which have already cost CEO Ian Narev his job and seen the bank replace four directors. The report from former APRA chair John Laker, businesswoman and RBA board member Jillian Broadbent and former ACCC head Graeme Samuel is scathing. “CBA’s continued financial success dulled the senses of the institution”, it concludes, particularly in relation to the management of non-financial risks (like complying with the law). It was "complacent" and "desensitised to failings with customers". It was "reactive": "operational risk and compliance issues tended to receive attention only once they had emerged ... a slow, legalistic and reactive, at times dismissive, culture also characterised many of CBA’s dealings with regulators" and it was "insular" -- including "[turning] a tin ear to external voices and community expectations about fair treatment."
So the non-penalty primarily hits the shareholders (by reducing profitability slightly) while management keeps all the excessive pay and bonuses accrued to date. I suggest a few prison sentences would send a better signal.
More than a few prison sentences are needed. Corral all the CEOs and Board Chairpersons (and complicit subordinates) and start with 10 years hard labour for the worst offenders. Fine the top dogs their total remuneration since the dates of the crimes committed. This might mean their entire tenure in the Bank.
In fact I am surprised that a ‘contract’ has not been put out on a top dog. For $15K a service to the community could be performed, one life lost or seriously maimed, and many customers saved into the future.
Reason this: The Big Bank has just ruined you at age 60 by lousy advice and you will now have to work to 80 or die prematurely; it has foreclosed on viable businesses which never missed a loan repayment by unilaterally ‘re-rating’ the assets and sent people like my wife’s closest friends to the wall.
A lost business of 30 years hard work, lost home and early death of husband has resulted. Your life will be shite for the next 15-20 years in any case.
Why not serve the next 15 years at her majesty’s pleasure, well fed and watered, respected by the other inmates, running the library and giving trade classes and having conjugal visits. Revered by all those in a similar position, darling of the media, and striker of terror into all the finance spivs and grubs into the distant future. You know it makes sense.