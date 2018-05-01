Welcome to May Day, that annual occasion in which the abundance created by all history’s workers is acknowledged, the living labour of the many is upheld as the ongoing source of all value, and the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) writes an unreadable pamphlet.

Pamphlets have, of course, played a crucial role in the progress of organised labour. The truly mobilising document first places its worker at the centre of things, next locates their present conditions within a long history of injustice, and finally, having offered a brief but grand narrative of unequal social order, unites all readers with some upbeat promise about the loss of chains, etc.