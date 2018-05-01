Razer: ACTU’s class war pamphlet looks more like a class bore
If unions could release pamphlets that would not only be endured by ordinary people, but understood and enjoyed, that would be a nice start to the revolution.
May 1, 2018
Welcome to May Day, that annual occasion in which the abundance created by all history’s workers is acknowledged, the living labour of the many is upheld as the ongoing source of all value, and the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) writes an unreadable pamphlet.
Pamphlets have, of course, played a crucial role in the progress of organised labour. The truly mobilising document first places its worker at the centre of things, next locates their present conditions within a long history of injustice, and finally, having offered a brief but grand narrative of unequal social order, unites all readers with some upbeat promise about the loss of chains, etc.
2 thoughts on “Razer: ACTU’s class war pamphlet looks more like a class bore”
I clicked on the link but it was too much to ask for me to read the entire thing.
When I first read your piece, I thought that you were being a bit harsh, but no. You’re on point, Helen.
The union’s power comes from emotion and from making a case. God only knows that there is material aplenty. I blame the boring union guide, as shown, on modern marketing. Ben Chifley didn’t rely upon an army of post graduates armed with photoshop to frame his message. He spoke from the heart and laid the blame squarely upon the culprits.
Geez Helen, you’re so painfully correct.
Send it to Sally McManus.
Your last two paras are killers.
Happy May Day.