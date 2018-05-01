The uncomfortable reason Australian journos don’t like The New York Times
The US publication has been plagued by criticism since hitting our shores, but is its coverage really so unusual? This is what the rest of the world has always dealt with.
May 1, 2018
It’s been exactly one year since The New York Times set up an Australian bureau in Sydney. And almost as long since some Australians began grumbling about it.
Grievances -- mostly from local journos on social media -- include perceptions the NYT is needlessly explaining Australia to Australians, engaging in parachute journalism, and not employing enough local journalists.
A wonderful refreshing take. If only there was a global perspective like NYT from an antipodean perspective – an Al-Jazeera of the south. Nonetheless I subscribe to NYT because their platform is so good, especially their Asia roundup. The Age app is execrable.
I subscribed to the NYT newsletter, quickly found that I didn’t like it and attempted two or three times to cancel. The ‘cancel’ option didn’t work so I redirected it into junk mail where it goes reliably every day and I never see it. I wonder how many other ‘subscribers’ don’t actually read it?
To invoke Said’s brain burst as other than a sad admission of wasting time suggests a want of wit.
As for “Said’s scathing assessment that western writers on the Middle East are convinced they know Arabs better than Arabs could ever know themselves. The presumption being that only the West can be “objective”. Who said so? The West, of course.”
And, demonstrably, experience. The hoary old stat that more books in Arabic are translated into European languages every year than have ever been translated from a European anguage into Arabic.
Effective introspection and behavioural self management is not a noticeable trait.