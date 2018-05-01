ABC breached impartiality standard for calling Abbott ‘destructive’
ACMA referred to the Macquarie dictionary for a definition of "destructive" in its finding.
The broadcast watchdog has found the ABC breached the impartiality standards in a TV news report about Tony Abbott.
In the October 7pm bulletin report about a speech Abbott gave to the Global Warming Policy Foundation in London, political editor Andrew Probyn called Abbott "already the most destructive politician of his generation".
Wouldn’t it be a shame if commercial TV and radio had to follow the same rules as the ABC?