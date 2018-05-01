The ABC will cut about 20 journalists, including senior reporters, to make room for its new digital strategy, which will include digital editors in the NT, Tasmania, Queensland and NSW. The role had been previously introduced in Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Speaking to Crikey, ABC head of news Gaven Morris said the changes were needed so the ABC could be fit for the future, including delivering “impactful” journalism that doesn’t, say, become the extended subject of a Senate estimates sitting. “There’s a risk in doing it. What the company tax story taught us was that when doing more impactful journalism and more investigative reporting, you’ve got to have the right processes around that,” he said.