May 1, 2018

ABC cuts journalist jobs to make way for new digital roles

The ABC has said that its new restructure, which will see 20 journalists and producers lose their jobs to make room for new digital strategy, will address several "flaws" in its publishing processes.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Michelle Guthrie

The ABC will cut about 20 journalists, including senior reporters, to make room for its new digital strategy, which will include digital editors in the NT, Tasmania, Queensland and NSW. The role had been previously introduced in Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Speaking to Crikey, ABC head of news Gaven Morris said the changes were needed so the ABC could be fit for the future, including delivering “impactful” journalism that doesn’t, say, become the extended subject of a Senate estimates sitting. “There’s a risk in doing it. What the company tax story taught us was that when doing more impactful journalism and more investigative reporting, you’ve got to have the right processes around that,” he said.

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “ABC cuts journalist jobs to make way for new digital roles

  1. shel

    Please, keep the silos–if ABC radio goes the way of ABC tv, we’ll all be rooned . . .

  2. bref

    Oh well, another nail in the coffin and all that. The NLP and Guthry are doing a fine job of eviscerating the ABC. Can’t watch their ‘news’ programs anymore. Still watch Monday nights, but how long before they screw that line up. Thankfully Drum, Checkout and Planet America are on iView.

