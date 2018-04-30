We must be careful not to counter one unsubstantiated claim with another

Last week, you got in touch to tell us about some of your hospitality work nightmares and your thoughts on Australia's recycling crisis, while a South African think tank gave us a reply to Meredith Burgmann's take on the South African farmers debate.

But first -- in our 13.4.18 story on the Greens' internal complaint against Batman candidate Alex Bhathal ("The truth about the ‘Labor mole’ hiding within the Greens"), we noted that one of the 18 complainants had not been involved with the Greens since 2004, and now worked at Trades Hall. Pia Cerveri -- whom we did not originally name -- has now identified herself as that person. During the campaign she hosted a “meet-the-candidate” house get-together for Ged Kearney, which was featured on Kearney's Instagram campaign feed. Our story noted that the very fact of Cerveri’s inclusion in the complaint created a connection to Labor, whatever actions Cerveri took. We stand by our story, but in the interest of fairness, we have chosen to run a reply from Cerveri.