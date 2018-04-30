Media Adviser: being 40-something in a modern newsroom makes me feel like a dinosaur
In the middle of news media's biggest moment of crisis, the kids aren't the problem, and you could be part of the solution, Media Adviser explains.
Apr 30, 2018
Media Adviser is an advice column from journalist and psychotherapist Rebekah Holt that offers insight on recurring media dramas and their related ethical dilemmas.
Q: I am a journalist in my early 40s and the pace of change in news and newsrooms is making me feel like a dinosaur. I can’t decide if the advances in tech are amazing or terrifying. Every news job advertised wants someone who can report/shoot/edit and build a bloody website. Is this normal mid life crisis material or more? HELP.