Korean cacophony makes clear-thinking on Trump impossible
In the absence of hard information, ludicrous, simplistic arguments, pro- and anti-Trump, are being projected onto the event by all sides.
Apr 30, 2018
There’s always something amusing about Real Clear Politics at big moments, like a Korea peace summit. The US news aggregator site publishes a daily list of key articles, alternating between right and (by US standards) left. Times like these, it sounds like the Monty Python argument sketch. Thus:
2 thoughts on “Korean cacophony makes clear-thinking on Trump impossible”
Trump has the virtue of being more transparent in his lunacy, Hillary would have looked the part while doing backroom deals that would shock, so much more than what is going down at the Royal Commission. Real shock, real shocking.
Having to either barrack for Barack’s replacement as either Hillary or Trump was worse than Sophie’s choice. And yes, those missiles, with 50 year old parts and software systems.
Guy, thank you for an interesting perspective. I agree in principle: we know that the nation-state model for human society is Mediaeval in origin and precarious at best, with the ‘nation’ side being eroded by otherwise-beneficial multiculturalism, while the ‘state’ side is under erosion from globalisation and corporatism. And we have no way of knowing how far it can scale under these conditions and remain stable (if indeed it’s stable at its present scope and scale.)
But even less clear is what should replace it, or how that could be sensibly transitioned. You’ve posed the question. What kinds of answers do you believe represent reasonable candidates, and what makes them reasonable?