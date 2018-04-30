Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Apr 30, 2018

No one wants the Bachelor in Paradise.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Seven won the night thanks to My Kitchen Rules (1.72 million) and Seven News (1.84 million). Nine won ages 25-54, thanks to The Voice (1.51 million, plus Nine News, 1.49 million)Ten ran fourth behind the ABC because no one wanted to watch Bachelor in Paradise (well, 776,000 nationally -- not in the same numbers as MKR and The Voice). The ABC did OK despite the repeat of a repeat of Midsomer Murders -- 576,000. Insiders again won the morning battle with 521,000 nationally on the ABC and ABC News.

In regional markets Seven News won with 611,000, from MKR with 566,000, then Nine News on 458,000, The Voice with 447,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 386,000

