The cost of Facebook’s free internet in Asia-Pacific
The social media monolith's efforts to grow by bringing free proprietary internet services to developing regions of the Asia Pacific has undermined press freedoms and enabled sectarian tension.
Apr 30, 2018
It’s as though social media is following tobacco: as it’s constrained by regulation and consumer reticence in the developed world, it looks to the developing world for market growth.
But as Facebook becomes the de facto internet in many parts of the Asia Pacific, it’s become a vector for racism and sectarianism; a space that excludes a free media and an opportunity for governmental surveillance and control.