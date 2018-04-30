Crikey Worm: Gonski 2.0 champions critical thinking

GONSKI’S RETURN

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has backed education “blueprints” such as creative thinking, social skills and personal progress outlined in the (latest) review of schooling under businessman David Gonksi, to be released today in full.

The Australian ($) reports that Gonski 2.0 advocates a “radical overhaul” of the Australian curriculum to counter declining student outcomes over the past 15 years to ensure that “general capabilities” bring students to their full learning potential. This would include adopting more individualistic teaching methods, a shift from traditional “A to E” scoring to tracking rates and quality of progress, and, in news that has already riled some academics ($), a greater emphasis on critical thinking over knowledge-based teaching.