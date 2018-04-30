Bloodletting in the AMP boardroom hides wider culpability

Eleven days ago, it was Casablanca at AMP. Now it's more like the Hunger Games.

On 19 April, the AMP board declared, with the elan of Claude Rains, that it was shocked - shocked - that gouging was going on at the company. CEO Craig Meller, who was already in the exit lounge, was sent packing, director Mike Wilkins made acting replacement and General Counsel Brian Salter put on leave while a review was undertaken of that "independent" Clayton Utz report into the matter that was anything but independent (Clutz have managed to avoid any fallout so far, but probably best to look elsewhere for your next "independent report").