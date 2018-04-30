Sections Menu

Apr 30, 2018

ABC restructure to cut 20 jobs … the Oz’s brave super discovery … Al Jazeera staff strike …

News Director Gavin Morris has stressed that the 20 jobs that will be cut at the ABC in a new restructure are not a cost-cutting measure. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

ABC newsroom restructure will cut 20 jobs. The ABC is planning to cut 20 jobs in a restructure, which will be replaced with new senior editorial roles. In an announcement to staff this morning, News Director Gaven Morris said the proposal was not a cost-cutting measure, and that savings would be reinvested in news-gathering and content. He said in a statement that the current structures "do not fully support our people to meet modern audience needs". In his email to staff, he cited what he said was a successful trial of placing a digital editor in Melbourne and Perth, and social media producers in Brisbane, Darwin and Perth contributing to online audience growth. Management will start consulting with staff and unions today.

ABC and SBS under review. The ABC and SBS will have to justify providing online news and video streaming services as part of the Government's competitive neutrality inquiry into the public broadcasters. In an issues paper released on Friday, the online catch-up video  services of the ABC and SBS were cited as being in direct competition with Foxtel on-demand and Stan. The inquiry will be completed by July, and will look at how the ABC and SBS operate and compete within the market, including the broadcasters' business activities, their cost structure, regulatory obligations, compliance and reporting arrangements, and complaints and accountability mechanisms.

