Victorian Greens accused of mishandling alleged assault by prominent member

The Victorian Greens state director Clare Quinn and co-conveners Rose Read and Colin Jacobs are facing allegations from within the party that they mishandled an alleged assault of a protester by a member of the state executive. In late September 2017, a complaint was submitted to the Victorian Greens detailing the alleged assault, which is reported to have been perpetrated by the convener of the Richmond Election Campaign Committee, Nina Vallins.

When approached for comment, co-convener Colin Jacobs confirmed that the complaint was subject to an "internal review" by the state executive, despite the fact that Vallins herself sits on the executive as a representative for Northern Metro Melbourne.