Seven recruits Ten's BBL boss. Seven has made its first big move after taking the rights to the cricket from Nine and Ten, by poaching the latter's head of sport. Dave Barham was the executive in charge of Ten's successful coverage of the Big Bash League, which, as head of cricket, he will lead at Seven along with home international tests, Women's BBL and international matches and awards.

Seven won the rights from 2018 for six years, ending Nine's 40-year run of broadcasting cricket in Australia.