Apr 27, 2018

Financial planning isn’t even close to being a profession, and that’s the problem

The poor quality and lack of professionalism of financial planners is a huge problem for all Australians.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Dover Financial's Terry McMaster leaves the royal commission

A question that has repeatedly been asked at the financial industry royal commission is whether financial planning is a "profession". No one's been willing to give an unqualified "yes", but there have been a few guardedly optimistic answers; one witness described it as "an emerging profession". It's clear from this week's hearings, however, that even if there are a number of independent, quality planners who place their clients' interests first, financial planning is a very long way from being a profession, and we've been fooling ourselves about how close it is.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Financial planning isn’t even close to being a profession, and that’s the problem

  1. The Curmudgeon

    Am writing this with the TV on, with Rowena Orr reciting a litany of now exposed abuses. If a fraction of this sort of behaviour had ever been revealed about trade unions, conservative politicians would have been calling for the restoration of the death penalty.

