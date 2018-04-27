Sections Menu

Apr 27, 2018

Rudd: methodology lets down misguided analysis

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd responds to Fergus Ryan's recent Crikey article.

Kevin Rudd

Former Prime Minister of Australia

I refer to the Crikey article yesterday by Fergus Ryan ("Kevin Rudd thinks he’s still relevant to China-Australia relations"). I presume this is the same Fergus Ryan who used to be a journalist for the Murdoch media. Remarkably, that fact seems not to have been disclosed under his byline in the article posted.

If Ryan, or for that matter Crikey, are interested in a substantive presentation of my views on Turnbull’s mismanagement of the Australia-China relationship, then I suggest they read the full text of my op-ed in The Weekend Australian on February 24 this year.

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on "Rudd: methodology lets down misguided analysis

  1. Moving to Paraguay

    It’s good to hear the other side, but I would have liked to read some actual contrary evidence. This seemed most invective.

    1. RL

      Moving To Paraguay is right about the invective, it’s what what KR does.
      What part of “just shut up and go away Kevin” does this man not get.

  2. brian crooks

    well said Mr Rudd, Ryans article is what you expect from the murdoch bottom feeders, they spend their pathetic lives grovelling to the black prince in the vain hope of a pat on the head but like many before them when he`s finished with them they`ll be thrown on the scrap heap, the good thing is old Rupert`s apparently getting close to meeting his maker, when that happens the share holders at news ltd will get rid of the remaining Murdoch clan and clean up the shop to try and regain the middle ground readership they`ve lost from Murdoch extreme right wing bias and only catering for the 40% redneck readership base. in a dwindling market news needs to go for the 50% / 60%intelligent readership that have deserted him .

  3. Adrian

    This does not qualify as an “article” it’s just a letter from Mr Rudd.
    I’d love to hear his opinion more extensively. This just feels like a prickly response rather than a well written article the likes of which I’ve seen from him in the past.

