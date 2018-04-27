How does Australia stack up in punishing financial crimes?
If Australian banks were to be taken on by regulators in the US or UK, it's fair to say the banks would be sweating right now.
Apr 27, 2018
If Australian banks were to be taken on by regulators in the US or UK, it's fair to say the banks would be sweating right now.
The royal commission into banks has revealed (and will continue to reveal) an appalling list of allegations. A spooked government, while not quite admitting they were wrong to resist putting the commission in place, have responded with threats of jail time and greater fines.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has long been derided as ineffectual and toothless. So is there a better system of regulation available? What can we learn from equivalent countries and their systems?
2 thoughts on “How does Australia stack up in punishing financial crimes?”
Tweedledee and Tweedledum; don’t expect them to enact this little battle anytime soon.
The United States has deferred prosecution laws, which is why those at Wells Fargo lost their jobs, but not their liberty.
Seems like they get off easy.
Losing one’s job (I assume they kept their ill-gotten gains) would be preferable to time in prison.
I believe the Abbott government was looking into creating deferred prosecution laws in Australia.