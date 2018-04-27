How does Australia stack up in punishing financial crimes?

The royal commission into banks has revealed (and will continue to reveal) an appalling list of allegations. A spooked government, while not quite admitting they were wrong to resist putting the commission in place, have responded with threats of jail time and greater fines.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has long been derided as ineffectual and toothless. So is there a better system of regulation available? What can we learn from equivalent countries and their systems?