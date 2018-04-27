You’ve got hate mail (and there’s not a lot you can do about it)

The postal survey was a painful time for many Australians with yes and no messages popping up in family gatherings, TV ads, billboards and even the humble mailbox. One of the more eyebrow-raising materials was an anti-LGBTIQ pamphlet from a group of infamous Adelaide street preachers which made headlines after Australia Post delivered it to Melbourne homes last July (without knowing the content). AusPost ceased delivery when they discovered it breached acceptable community standards.

Nine months and a change to the Marriage Act later, and these pamphlets have reappeared in a number of mailboxes in Adelaide and Canberra -- with no involvement from AusPost.