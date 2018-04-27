Sections Menu

Apr 27, 2018

‘Vaccination is used as political opportunism’: experts

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fired off some tweets about the media playing into the "anti-vax playbook". We checked that with the experts.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Last month, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fired off a couple of tweets, based on a screen grab of a Facebook comment, suggesting pictures of crying babies on news stories about vaccinations are "straight from the anti-vax playbook".

Andrews said images of babies crying with a "comically large needle" played into the "harmful agenda" of anti-vaccination activists, and that he'd try to get news outlets and government sites to instead use stock images that "show the absolute necessity of vaccines".

  1. JQ

    And what exactly are the “social and education benefits of childcare”? Would they in any way be analogous to the studies that have shown that children under 3 who spend more than 20 hours per week in childcare exhibit the same symptoms as with the death of a parent? Nar, more tax receipts from dual income families.

    Also, hahahahaha, if the issue for health professionals is that the people in stock images are white (in a majority white nation), then there is no issue – unless you’re a racist of course.

  2. Desmond Graham

    It seems anti-vaccinators are a diehard bunch [pardon the pun] and nothing will change their beliefs – on the other hand the other side don’t really care deep down but pushing a trendy barrow, for instance as quoted ‘politicians tended to see vaccination as a vote-winner.’ Perhaps there are too many vaccines some of which are not really essential-take the flu panic each year-makes good news, covers all media – but if vaccination rates have been increasing each year and each year the rates of influenza goes up — look at last year — then it shows clearly mass vaccination doesn’t work. Perhaps only the vulnerable should be vaccinated.

  3. paddy

    Sorry Crikey, but any article on the complexities of immunization, that fails to even *mention* the issue of “herd immunity”, is doing everyone involved a major disservice.

  4. Smit

    Three of my friends tell me that they have a child that became autistic within 2 weeks of vaccination. Two of them are nurses. Slow learners?

