‘Vaccination is used as political opportunism’: experts

Last month, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fired off a couple of tweets, based on a screen grab of a Facebook comment, suggesting pictures of crying babies on news stories about vaccinations are "straight from the anti-vax playbook".

Andrews said images of babies crying with a "comically large needle" played into the "harmful agenda" of anti-vaccination activists, and that he'd try to get news outlets and government sites to instead use stock images that "show the absolute necessity of vaccines".