‘Vaccination is used as political opportunism’: experts
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fired off some tweets about the media playing into the "anti-vax playbook". We checked that with the experts.
Apr 27, 2018
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fired off some tweets about the media playing into the "anti-vax playbook". We checked that with the experts.
Last month, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fired off a couple of tweets, based on a screen grab of a Facebook comment, suggesting pictures of crying babies on news stories about vaccinations are "straight from the anti-vax playbook".
Andrews said images of babies crying with a "comically large needle" played into the "harmful agenda" of anti-vaccination activists, and that he'd try to get news outlets and government sites to instead use stock images that "show the absolute necessity of vaccines".
4 thoughts on “‘Vaccination is used as political opportunism’: experts”
And what exactly are the “social and education benefits of childcare”? Would they in any way be analogous to the studies that have shown that children under 3 who spend more than 20 hours per week in childcare exhibit the same symptoms as with the death of a parent? Nar, more tax receipts from dual income families.
Also, hahahahaha, if the issue for health professionals is that the people in stock images are white (in a majority white nation), then there is no issue – unless you’re a racist of course.
It seems anti-vaccinators are a diehard bunch [pardon the pun] and nothing will change their beliefs – on the other hand the other side don’t really care deep down but pushing a trendy barrow, for instance as quoted ‘politicians tended to see vaccination as a vote-winner.’ Perhaps there are too many vaccines some of which are not really essential-take the flu panic each year-makes good news, covers all media – but if vaccination rates have been increasing each year and each year the rates of influenza goes up — look at last year — then it shows clearly mass vaccination doesn’t work. Perhaps only the vulnerable should be vaccinated.
Sorry Crikey, but any article on the complexities of immunization, that fails to even *mention* the issue of “herd immunity”, is doing everyone involved a major disservice.
Three of my friends tell me that they have a child that became autistic within 2 weeks of vaccination. Two of them are nurses. Slow learners?