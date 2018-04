TASMANIA-TO-MELBOURNE ABORTION TRIPS QUADRUPLE

The number of Tasmanian women presenting at Melbourne abortion clinics has skyrocketed since the closure of the state’s last private abortion clinic in January.

As The Mercury ($) reports, not-for-profit provider Marie Stopes Australia lists an increase of women travelling from Tasmania to Melbourne for terminations: from between one and two a month, to up to 10 women a month since the start of this year.