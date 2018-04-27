Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Apr 27, 2018

For and against the power structures of ‘Big Art’

Crikey readers respond to Ben Eltham's investigation into arts governance.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

Kevin Rudd wasn't the only Crikey reader who got in touch with their thoughts yesterday! Here's a few of the most interesting responses to our pieces, including but not limited to: criticisms of a full-blown socialist revolt, and reflections (in favour and opposition) on the neoliberalist world of Australian art.

 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close