If the government ends up convincing enough crossbench senators to wave through its soon-to-be $80 billion company tax cut package, it will be no thanks to the Business Council of Australia, which has shown a particular maladroitness in its campaigning for the handout.

Yesterday Grant King and Jennifer Westacott again attended a hearing of the senate inquiry into the BCA's commitment to the senate that companies would "commit to invest more in Australia which will lead to employing more Australians and therefore stronger wage growth as the tax cut takes effect." Another Business council figure, Andrew Bragg, formerly of big bank front group the Financial Services Council, then acting Liberal Party director, joined by phone, when it actually worked. As Myriam Robin noted, at least they fronted, unlike most of the signatories to the commitment.