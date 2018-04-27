BCA chief Jennifer Westacott should have been able to answer this question
It's probably not a bad idea that the Business Council turned to Cambridge Analytica given how inept it has been in selling company tax cuts.
Apr 27, 2018
If the government ends up convincing enough crossbench senators to wave through its soon-to-be $80 billion company tax cut package, it will be no thanks to the Business Council of Australia, which has shown a particular maladroitness in its campaigning for the handout.
Yesterday Grant King and Jennifer Westacott again attended a hearing of the senate inquiry into the BCA's commitment to the senate that companies would "commit to invest more in Australia which will lead to employing more Australians and therefore stronger wage growth as the tax cut takes effect." Another Business council figure, Andrew Bragg, formerly of big bank front group the Financial Services Council, then acting Liberal Party director, joined by phone, when it actually worked. As Myriam Robin noted, at least they fronted, unlike most of the signatories to the commitment.
4 thoughts on “BCA chief Jennifer Westacott should have been able to answer this question”
With the huge resources, best minds, analysts, modellers and spin doctors in the country it is quite beyond me the BCA have run such a lazy campaign. In essence a “trust me” “we will do the right thing (well some of us will)” campaign – sorry, “campaign”. Seeing the BCA with their big Canberra event the week they thought they would get Senate support – with so many of them dropping in for free drinks at the APRA event with John Paul Young – followed by their sausage sizzle “we are such good corporate citizens” it really is a textbook case in complacency. How not to win hearts and minds. Missing is any attempt to bring the public along with them.
Yeah. This “trust us” attitude that trickle down economics will work might have washed in 2003 but it’s 2018 and the public is a lot more sceptical of the idea that what is good for business is good for workers.
If the recent U.S tax cuts are scrutinized, the vast majority went to share buybacks, increases to CEO bonuses, and dividend hikes to shareholders. A very small percentage went to increased wages and bonuses to workers.
Walmart increased their minimum rate by $1 per hour, while simultaneously sacking 7,000 employees.
Surely the BCA can be trusted not to screw us over. Right?
In all fairness, if Westacott worked for you in a fast food outlet, wouldn’t you rip her off for wages?