Tips and rumours AMA all over the place on Medicare, Democrats miss the old Kanye, and the hunt for Anzac day hot takes.
3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
PLEASE Crikey! Don’t join the throng of writers who do not think when they write-about a “one-year anniversary”.
Yassmin’s “crime” was to be a woman, a muslim and not anglo-saxon. Had she not been all three of those things I suspect the RWNJ industry would have ignored her.
No people were unhappy that she who benefited from abandoning her country of birth to improve her station in life in a universally superior society/country, feels the right to criticize the sacrifice of individuals who died defending that society/ country.
Surely a genuine protest by her would be renouncing her Australian citizenship and returning to the freedoms enjoyed by women in muslim africa… boka haram is really just like a blind date isn’t it?