Sections Menu

Tips and rumours

Apr 26, 2018

Tips and rumours

AMA all over the place on Medicare, Democrats miss the old Kanye, and the hunt for Anzac day hot takes.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…

Remember when the Democrats endorsed Kanye West for President? The AMA are just all over the place, and we take a look at the muted search for Anzac outrage. 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours

  1. [email protected]

    PLEASE Crikey! Don’t join the throng of writers who do not think when they write-about a “one-year anniversary”.

  2. [email protected]

    Yassmin’s “crime” was to be a woman, a muslim and not anglo-saxon. Had she not been all three of those things I suspect the RWNJ industry would have ignored her.

    1. gjb

      No people were unhappy that she who benefited from abandoning her country of birth to improve her station in life in a universally superior society/country, feels the right to criticize the sacrifice of individuals who died defending that society/ country.
      Surely a genuine protest by her would be renouncing her Australian citizenship and returning to the freedoms enjoyed by women in muslim africa… boka haram is really just like a blind date isn’t it?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close