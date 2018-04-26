More than 200,000 words published about Yassmin Abdel-Magied since last Anzac Day
Data analysis by writer Ketan Joshi has revealed the extent of the Australian media's obsession with Abdel-Magied.
Apr 26, 2018
Data analysis by writer Ketan Joshi has revealed the extent of the Australian media's obsession with Abdel-Magied.
It's been just one year since Yassmin Abdel-Magied's now-infamous Anzac Day Facebook post: "Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)". That post (which Abdel-Magied edited and apologised for) marked the start of a year in which about 207,979 words were written about her, according to data analyst and writer Ketan Joshi.
Almost half those words (47%) were published by News Corp (including the 25% in The Australian and Daily Telegraph, the most prominent contributors), and Daily Mail Australia publishing 17%.
2 thoughts on “More than 200,000 words published about Yassmin Abdel-Magied since last Anzac Day”
I’m sick of people willfully misunderstanding the concept of free speech.
Free speech protects the speech that you disagree with. Not the opinions that you want to hear. Authorised opinions hardly warrant protection.
I’m going to have my own attempt at attracting News Corp’s (and Essendon supporters’) ire:
Poppies are for Remembrance Day; Rosemary is for ANZAC Day.
ANZAC Day is a commemoration of what was, in substance, the entry point for Australian and New Zealand troops into the Great War, and the birth of the ANZAC spirit since followed by countless future generations of servicemen and servicewomen whose blood had not yet been spilt on Flanders Fields. More than just acknowledging the dead through the dawn service, ANZAC Day honours all those who have served, including (perhaps particularly) those who survived, through activities such as the parades, the flyovers and the two-up rings.
In contrast, the tradition of the poppy was inspired by the poem In Flanders Fields by LTCOL John McCrae (https://www.awm.gov.au/index.php/commemoration/customs-and-ceremony/poppies), and the red of the poppy signifies and memorialises the blood shed through the war. It marks the end of sacrifice, not its beginning.
It is time for those awful Essendon jumpers commercialising the poppy to be ditched. Handing out sprigs of rosemary to all entering the MCG would be much more appropriate.
This corruption of the symbolism by wearing poppies on ANZAC Day shows, to me, that people don’t really understand what they are commemorating.