More than 200,000 words published about Yassmin Abdel-Magied since last Anzac Day

It's been just one year since Yassmin Abdel-Magied's now-infamous Anzac Day Facebook post: "Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)". That post (which Abdel-Magied edited and apologised for) marked the start of a year in which about 207,979 words were written about her, according to data analyst and writer Ketan Joshi.

Almost half those words (47%) were published by News Corp (including the 25% in The Australian and Daily Telegraph, the most prominent contributors), and Daily Mail Australia publishing 17%.