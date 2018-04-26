Ita joins Studio 10 exodus … journalist’s killer jailed for life … Daily Tele’s flashback …
Ita Buttrose has announced she's leaving Studio 10, a show that's already suffered several desertions in the past year. And other media tidbits of the day.
Apr 26, 2018
Ita Buttrose has announced she's leaving Studio 10, a show that's already suffered several desertions in the past year. And other media tidbits of the day.
Ita joins Studio 10 exodus. Ten's Studio 10 has taken another hit, with the network announcing Tuesday that one of the morning show's founding hosts Ita Buttrose was leaving.
Buttrose's last show was yesterday, and she made a point of saying she had resigned before Jessica Rowe, who abruptly left the program for family reasons in March. Executive producer Rob McKnight left in December -- he told staff in an email he had a breakdown and Ten had sacked him.