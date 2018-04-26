Rundle: next stop, socialising Google and Facebook
As the banking Royal Commission makes clear, the need for social ownership and public control of financial institutions is more important than ever. And it doesn't stop there.
The banking royal commission -- and its tales of shonky loans, systemic selling of the customer to the product -- is Australia’s own contribution to the global revival of socialism as a proposition for government. Not mere social democracy, but actual socialism, in which key sectors of the economy -- call them the commanding heights, or the underlying utilities, whichever direction you want to come from -- are in social ownership and public control.
Elsewhere, the exposure of the real practices of other industries is having the "socialist effect". Five years ago, the proposition that Facebook or Google should be socialised was a marginal idea. Now, with their power being exposed, people can see that they are not simply an innovative product like a Dyson vacuum cleaner, but general online connection and information, respectively.
Starting with a global cap on the production of humans. The most populous large mammal of all time with the capacity to consume a planet but lacking the insight to realise their destruction in the process.
Next war needs 5 billion dead or immediate action towards sustainability and avoidance.
Take your pick
Socialise Google, it’s essential these days.
Forget Facebook, we’d be buying a lemon, it’ll be history soon enough, for both reasons of lack of necessity and its own lack of ethics. As soon as people work out that they don’t need it anymore, and worse, that their lives are better without it, that’s the end. The tipping point may not be far off for them.