The banking royal commission -- and its tales of shonky loans, systemic selling of the customer to the product -- is Australia’s own contribution to the global revival of socialism as a proposition for government. Not mere social democracy, but actual socialism, in which key sectors of the economy -- call them the commanding heights, or the underlying utilities, whichever direction you want to come from -- are in social ownership and public control.

Elsewhere, the exposure of the real practices of other industries is having the "socialist effect". Five years ago, the proposition that Facebook or Google should be socialised was a marginal idea. Now, with their power being exposed, people can see that they are not simply an innovative product like a Dyson vacuum cleaner, but general online connection and information, respectively.