Apr 26, 2018

Hinch’s Senate Diary: the new ins and outs of the Senate ‘doors’

When Parliament House isn't erecting ghastly fences or overly expensive security gates, it's funneling Senators through temporary doors that look like they were designed by preschoolers.

Derryn Hinch — Senator

Derryn Hinch

Senator

Before the dual citizenship saga quickly scuttled Senator Stephen Parry’s job, and reputation, he was genuinely well-respected as the Senate president and protector of the rules. I was really fond of him. He treated this rookie well. For starters, his advice helped me get the Senate photo ban lifted -- after a fruitless Press Gallery campaign that had gone on for more than 20 years.

That, of course, was before the former Tasmanian policeman scandalously, and inexplicably, sat mute for months (with silent government co-conspirators on the red leather like Senator Mitch Fifield and, I suspect, former Attorney-General George Brandis) as he physically served up Senators Nash, Canavan and Xenophon to the High Court over the same citizenship issue.

