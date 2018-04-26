Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven easily won Tuesday night, thanks to the AFL and MKR, but last night it was closer. Nine topped total viewers and Seven topped the main channels in the metros. The ABC beat Ten into third, with the finales of Hard Quiz (794,000 nationally) and Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell (768,000 nationally) standing out. Without Bachelor in Paradise, Ten had nothing of interest and its 7.9% metro main channel share confirmed that. Fortunately MasterChef starts Monday week. There’s more NRL tonight on Nine and NRL and AFL on Nine and Seven tomorrow night. The big watch tonight will be on the performance of the AFL and NRL Footy Shows.

MKR grabbed 1.69 million national viewers, The Voice, 1.21 million. Seven news topped the night with 1.90 million, boosted by the Collingwood-Essendon Anzac Day game in the AFL. The St George NRL game didn’t give Nine the same boost and there was 550,000 winning margin for Seven News nationally over Nine News (1.35 million).