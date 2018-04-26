Why the Australian arts sector could be in for a major reckoning
There's a dense web of influence between our finance sector and cultural institutions. After the royal commission, does it make sense for bankers to head arts organisations anymore?
Who gets to govern Australia’s major cultural institutions?
The question has taken new interest in the wake of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. That’s because many of the top directors and executives caught up in the royal commission also helm Australia’s largest and most prestigious cultural institutions.