Sections Menu

Culture

Apr 26, 2018

Why the Australian arts sector could be in for a major reckoning

There's a dense web of influence between our finance sector and cultural institutions. After the royal commission, does it make sense for bankers to head arts organisations anymore?

Ben Eltham — <em>Crikey</em> arts commentator

Ben Eltham

Crikey arts commentator

Share

Who gets to govern Australia’s major cultural institutions?

The question has taken new interest in the wake of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. That’s because many of the top directors and executives caught up in the royal commission also helm Australia’s largest and most prestigious cultural institutions.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close