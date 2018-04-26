Sections Menu

Razer's Class Warfare

Apr 26, 2018

Razer: you can act appalled by the banks, but you’re ignoring the real issue

Don't believe the politicians and pundits: denouncing the banks for bad behaviour is nothing more than attempts to play into a grand illusion.

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and broadcaster

This, apparently, is a moment that brings "shocking revelations", "shame" and dishonour, especially to dead diggers. Local media’s most unsurprising outlets have been reacting with daily surprise to reports of the royal commission into banking. Surprise might not describe your response to news that the national economy’s most powerful sector doesn’t always produce extreme private debt in a nice way. But, it may be the sincere response of many journalists.

Who knows? Perhaps some commentators are so truly forgetful that they can be be truly surprised each day. Perhaps disgust, surprise, and outrage are symptoms of a virus contracted in newsrooms. Perhaps a database hiccup at News Corp directs all internal searches for the 2008 financial crisis to Madonna’s divorce settlement. I dunno. Doesn’t matter. What does matter is that surprise, whether cynical or naïve, is a very sound means of reviving dominant order.

